SC-Upstate 84, NC A&T 64

SC-UPSTATE (9-11)

K.Smith 4-6 2-4 10, Gainey 5-10 5-5 19, White 5-8 5-6 16, Aldrich 4-7 0-0 11, Mozone 6-10 3-3 19, Goodloe 2-5 1-2 7, Breazeale 0-2 0-0 0, Langlais 0-1 0-0 0, Rideau 0-1 0-0 0, Dickerson 0-0 0-0 0, Sheida 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-52 16-20 84.

NC A&T (9-13)

C.Smith 2-7 0-0 4, M.Watson 8-19 5-10 21, Whatley 0-1 0-0 0, Beatty 3-9 1-2 7, Horton 3-9 3-4 10, Maye 3-6 4-5 10, Langley 3-4 0-0 7, Morrice 1-3 0-0 3, Duke 1-2 0-0 2, Filmore 0-1 0-0 0, Matthews 0-5 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 13-21 64.

Halftime_SC-Upstate 42-32. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 14-29 (Gainey 4-6, Mozone 4-8, Aldrich 3-6, Goodloe 2-4, White 1-4, Sheida 0-1), NC A&T 3-25 (Langley 1-1, Morrice 1-2, Horton 1-6, Jackson 0-1, C.Smith 0-2, Matthews 0-4, M.Watson 0-4, Beatty 0-5). Fouled Out_C.Smith. Rebounds_SC-Upstate 31 (Mozone 7), NC A&T 30 (M.Watson, Horton 5). Assists_SC-Upstate 22 (Gainey, White 6), NC A&T 9 (Langley 3). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 20, NC A&T 22. A_4,059 (5,700).

