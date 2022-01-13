Trending:
Scheierman, Dentlinger leads South Dakota State over Omaha

The Associated Press
January 13, 2022 10:54 pm
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman had 26 points plus 11 rebounds as South Dakota State defeated Nebraska Omaha 95-86 on Thursday night. Matt Dentlinger added 25 points for the Jackrabbits.

Scheierman converted all six of his 3-point attempts. He added six assists. Dentlinger also had seven rebounds.

Charlie Easley had 13 points for South Dakota State (14-4, 5-0 Summit League), which won its fifth straight game. Zeke Mayo added 11 points and nine assists.

Nick Ferrarini had 17 points for the Mavericks (3-15, 2-5). Kyle Luedtke added 16 points. Darrius Hughes had 15 points.

