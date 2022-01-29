Schofield leads Dixie State against Chicago State after 22-point game

Dixie State Trailblazers (10-10, 3-4 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-14, 2-5 WAC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago State -3; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dixie State faces the Chicago State Cougars after Hunter Schofield scored 22 points in Dixie State’s 85-74 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Cougars are 4-4 on their home court. Chicago State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trailblazers are 3-4 in conference play. Dixie State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Betson is averaging 13.5 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

Schofield is averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Frank Staine is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dixie State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

