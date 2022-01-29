Scott, Loyola Marymount Lions host the San Diego Toreros

San Diego Toreros (12-9, 5-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-9, 2-4 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marcellus Earlington and the San Diego Toreros take on Eli Scott and the Loyola Marymount Lions in WCC action.

The Lions have gone 5-4 in home games. Loyola Marymount (CA) ranks ninth in the WCC in team defense, giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Toreros are 5-3 in WCC play. San Diego is 6-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Toreros won 70-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Terrell Brown led the Toreros with 13 points, and Scott led the Lions with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Lions. Joe Quintana is averaging 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Earlington is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. Brown is shooting 60.4% and averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Toreros: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

