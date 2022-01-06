SE Louisiana 90, Houston Baptist 81

HOUSTON BAPTIST (4-7)

Hofman 9-15 0-0 22, Tordoff 3-4 2-4 8, Iyeyemi 4-7 1-2 9, Long 1-8 0-0 2, Tse 6-8 1-1 13, Courseault 7-11 0-0 17, Moore 1-5 0-0 3, Thompson 2-2 0-0 5, Charles 0-1 0-0 0, Janacek 0-1 0-0 0, Boothman 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 34-65 4-7 81.

SE LOUISIANA (5-9)

Burkhardt 5-7 0-0 13, Clergeot 5-8 5-6 17, Eastmond 1-5 0-0 2, Hinton 4-7 3-4 11, Okafor 9-13 0-0 25, Gordon 2-5 0-1 5, Caldwell 2-4 0-2 5, Strange 2-2 0-0 6, McFarlane 2-2 2-3 6. Totals 32-53 10-16 90.

Halftime_SE Louisiana 45-30. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 9-29 (Hofman 4-8, Courseault 3-7, Thompson 1-1, Moore 1-3, Boothman 0-1, Charles 0-1, Janacek 0-1, Tse 0-1, Long 0-6), SE Louisiana 16-25 (Okafor 7-10, Burkhardt 3-5, Strange 2-2, Clergeot 2-3, Caldwell 1-2, Gordon 1-2, Eastmond 0-1). Rebounds_Houston Baptist 27 (Iyeyemi 6), SE Louisiana 23 (Burkhardt 5). Assists_Houston Baptist 15 (Tordoff, Long, Courseault 3), SE Louisiana 19 (Clergeot 8). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 18, SE Louisiana 16.

