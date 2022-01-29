SE Missouri 85, SIU-Edwardsville 77

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (7-14)

Doss 2-7 2-2 6, Pruitt 4-12 5-6 14, S.Wright 3-8 4-6 11, Carter 6-12 1-1 15, R.Taylor 10-17 0-1 25, L.Wright 1-2 1-2 3, Polk 0-1 0-0 0, Kurtas 0-0 0-0 0, Butler 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 27-61 14-19 77.

SE MISSOURI (9-12)

Patterson 2-6 1-2 5, Branson 0-0 0-0 0, Nicholas 6-11 5-5 18, Reed 4-11 10-12 18, N.Russell 3-8 1-2 9, Harris 3-10 9-14 17, Akenten 4-7 1-2 11, S.Thompson 3-5 0-0 6, C.Thompson 0-1 1-2 1, Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 28-39 85.

Halftime_SE Missouri 35-31. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 9-24 (R.Taylor 5-9, Carter 2-5, Pruitt 1-3, S.Wright 1-4, Butler 0-1, Doss 0-1, Polk 0-1), SE Missouri 7-19 (Akenten 2-4, Harris 2-4, N.Russell 2-5, Nicholas 1-2, C.Thompson 0-1, Reed 0-3). Fouled Out_Doss, S.Wright, Butler. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 30 (Pruitt, R.Taylor 8), SE Missouri 40 (N.Russell 11). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 9 (Doss, Pruitt, R.Taylor 2), SE Missouri 12 (Harris 6). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 25, SE Missouri 20. A_935 (6,972).

