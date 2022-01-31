Sears leads Ohio against Ball State after 27-point showing

Ball State Cardinals (10-10, 5-4 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (16-3, 7-1 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts the Ball State Cardinals after Mark Sears scored 27 points in Ohio’s 74-53 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Bobcats have gone 10-1 in home games. Ohio has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 5-4 in MAC play. Ball State has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bobcats and Cardinals meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 19.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Jason Carter is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Tyler Cochran is averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Cardinals. Payton Sparks is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

