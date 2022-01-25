Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sears scores 26 to lead Ohio past N. Illinois 74-62

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 10:46 pm
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears had 26 points as Ohio beat Northern Illinois 74-62 on Tuesday night.

Sears made 11 of 12 foul shots. He added six rebounds and six assists. Ben Vander Plas had 15 points for Ohio (15-3, 6-1 Mid-American Conference). Jason Carter added eight rebounds. Sam Towns had seven rebounds.

Keshawn Williams had 12 points for the Huskies (5-11, 2-4). Kaleb Thornton added 10 points. Anthony Crump had nine rebounds.

___

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea