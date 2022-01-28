Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sears scores 27 to carry Ohio over Buffalo 74-53

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 9:04 pm
< a min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mark Sears had 27 points as Ohio romped past Buffalo 74-53 on Friday night.

Jason Carter had 16 points for Ohio (16-3, 7-1 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Ben Vander Plas added 12 points. Miles Brown had 11 points.

Buffalo scored 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jeenathan Williams had 13 points for the Bulls (10-8, 4-4). David Skogman added 11 points.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|27 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol