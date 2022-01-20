Trending:
Seattle 72, Abilene Christian 62

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 10:26 pm
SEATTLE (14-4)

Chatfield 1-1 0-0 2, Udenyi 3-6 0-0 6, Trammell 2-9 10-12 14, Tyson 6-13 5-6 20, Grigsby 7-11 0-0 15, Brown 1-4 10-13 12, Williamson 1-2 0-0 3, Pandza 0-1 0-0 0, Rajkovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 25-31 72.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (11-7)

Simmons 3-10 3-6 9, Steele 1-8 0-0 3, Mason 4-11 0-0 9, Miller 4-10 2-2 12, Morris 3-8 2-2 10, Allen 2-6 2-2 6, Daniels 1-4 0-0 2, Cameron 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 2-2 4-4 9, McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, Cadeaux de Dieu 0-0 0-0 0, Gai 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 13-16 62.

Halftime_Seattle 35-22. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 5-18 (Tyson 3-8, Williamson 1-1, Grigsby 1-3, Brown 0-1, Trammell 0-5), Abilene Christian 7-24 (Miller 2-3, Morris 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Mason 1-3, Steele 1-5, Cameron 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1, Allen 0-2, Simmons 0-3). Rebounds_Seattle 31 (Udenyi, Trammell 6), Abilene Christian 31 (Simmons 7). Assists_Seattle 9 (Trammell 5), Abilene Christian 7 (Miller, Allen 2). Total Fouls_Seattle 18, Abilene Christian 25. A_1,179 (1,000).

