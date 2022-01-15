Seattle 79, Dixie St. 68

DIXIE ST. (8-10)

Leter 3-6 1-6 8, Schofield 8-14 8-10 25, Gooden 3-9 4-4 10, Pope 2-5 0-0 5, Staine 3-8 0-0 6, Gonsalves 1-2 0-0 2, Mulibea 1-3 3-4 5, Nicolds 1-1 0-0 3, Allfrey 2-5 0-0 4, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 16-24 68.

SEATTLE (12-4)

Chatfield 4-6 2-2 10, Udenyi 5-7 4-5 14, Trammell 4-8 4-4 13, Tyson 8-15 2-2 25, Grigsby 4-13 2-2 11, Pandza 3-7 0-0 6, Williamson 0-3 0-0 0, Rajkovic 0-7 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 14-15 79.

Halftime_Seattle 44-26. 3-Point Goals_Dixie St. 4-19 (Nicolds 1-1, Pope 1-2, Leter 1-3, Schofield 1-3, Gonsalves 0-1, Mulibea 0-1, Allfrey 0-2, Staine 0-2, Gooden 0-4), Seattle 9-30 (Tyson 7-11, Trammell 1-4, Grigsby 1-6, Brown 0-1, Pandza 0-2, Rajkovic 0-3, Williamson 0-3). Rebounds_Dixie St. 28 (Schofield 8), Seattle 35 (Pandza 6). Assists_Dixie St. 14 (Gooden 5), Seattle 17 (Trammell 8). Total Fouls_Dixie St. 16, Seattle 24. A_456 (999).

