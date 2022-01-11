Seattle looks for home win vs Utah Valley

Utah Valley (11-4, 2-1) vs. Seattle (10-4, 1-0)

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle looks for its fifth straight win over Utah Valley at Climate Pledge Arena. The last victory for the Wolverines at Seattle was a 52-51 win on Jan. 19, 2014.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Seattle’s Darrion Trammell has averaged 15.8 points, 5.5 assists and 3.1 steals while Cameron Tyson has put up 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the Wolverines, Fardaws Aimaq has averaged 19.7 points and 13.8 rebounds while Connor Harding has put up 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Blaze Nield has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Utah Valley field goals over the last three games. Nield has accounted for 16 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wolverines have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Redhawks. Seattle has 52 assists on 90 field goals (57.8 percent) over its past three outings while Utah Valley has assists on 70 of 85 field goals (82.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Seattle offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-best rate in the country. The Utah Valley defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 270th among Division I teams).

