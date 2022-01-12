Seattle U hosts Utah Valley following Trammell’s 32-point outing

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-4, 2-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (10-4, 1-0 WAC)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces the Utah Valley Wolverines after Darrion Trammell scored 32 points in Seattle U’s 93-77 win against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Redhawks have gone 9-1 at home. Seattle U is ninth in the WAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Viktor Rajkovic averaging 1.8.

The Wolverines are 2-1 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is fourth in the WAC scoring 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Justin Harmon averaging 2.3.

The Redhawks and Wolverines square off Wednesday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trammell is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Fardaws Aimaq is shooting 51.9% and averaging 19.7 points for the Wolverines. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

