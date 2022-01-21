Seton Hall takes on Saint John’s (NY) after Aiken’s 28-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (12-6, 2-4 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (11-6, 2-3 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm after Bryce Aiken scored 28 points in Seton Hall’s 73-72 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Red Storm have gone 10-0 in home games. Saint John’s (NY) leads the Big East with 36.1 points in the paint led by Posh Alexander averaging 8.5.

The Pirates are 2-4 in Big East play. Seton Hall ranks ninth in the Big East scoring 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 5.7.

The Red Storm and Pirates match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Champagnie is averaging 21.1 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Red Storm. Dylan Addae-Wusu is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

Jared Rhoden is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Pirates. Aiken is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

