SFA faces Cal Baptist on 3-game road skid

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (11-8, 4-4 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (12-8, 2-5 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA will aim to stop its three-game road losing streak when the ‘Jacks visit Cal Baptist.

The Lancers are 11-3 in home games. Cal Baptist averages 17.6 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Taran Armstrong with 5.9.

The ‘Jacks have gone 4-4 against WAC opponents. SFA is seventh in the WAC shooting 33.2% from downtown. Nana Antwi-Boasiako paces the ‘Jacks shooting 62.5% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Akin is scoring 13.5 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Lancers. Tre Armstrong is averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Latrell Jossell is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging 9.5 points. Gavin Kensmil is averaging 12.1 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

‘Jacks: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.