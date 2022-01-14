SFA heads to Sam Houston for conference matchup

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (9-9, 4-1 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gavin Kensmil and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks take on Savion Flagg and the Sam Houston Bearkats in WAC play.

The Bearkats have gone 5-2 in home games. Sam Houston is seventh in the WAC with 14.7 assists per game led by Jaden Ray averaging 4.3.

The ‘Jacks are 2-1 against WAC opponents. SFA averages 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray is averaging 7.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Bearkats. Flagg is averaging 19.9 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Kensmil is averaging 14.6 points and seven rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

