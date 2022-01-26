SFA visits Seattle U after Tyson’s 21-point outing

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (11-7, 4-3 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (15-4, 6-0 WAC)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Cameron Tyson scored 21 points in Seattle U’s 76-68 win over the Tarleton State Texans.

The Redhawks are 11-1 on their home court. Seattle U leads the WAC shooting 36.5% from downtown, led by Jaren Nafarrete shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The ‘Jacks have gone 4-3 against WAC opponents. SFA has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 assists and 2.9 steals for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Latrell Jossell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Gavin Kensmil is shooting 53.5% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

