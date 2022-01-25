On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sharks D Erik Karlsson out until at least March

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 12:50 pm
< a min read
      

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is expected to miss at least two months with an injury to his left forearm.

The Sharks said that Karlsson underwent surgery Monday to repair a small muscle tear in his left forearm. The team said Tuesday that Karlsson is expected to be reevaluated in mid-March.

The loss of Karlsson is a big blow to the Sharks, who began the day tied with Calgary for the fourth most points in the Pacific Division with 44. But San Jose has played five more games than the Flames and five more than Edmonton. The Oilers are four points behind the Sharks.

Karlsson was playing some of his best hockey since joining the Sharks in 2018. His eight goals are tied for his best in four seasons in San Jose and he also has 18 assists.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country