Shaver, Akot lead Boise State past Nevada 85-70

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 28 points and Boise State defeated Nevada 85-70 on Wednesday night.

Emmanuel Akot added 23 points for the Broncos (11-4, 2-0 Mountain West Conference.

Shaver and Akot both went 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Naje Smith added 11 points.

Grant Sherfield scored 26 points for Nevada (7-6, 1-1). Desmond Cambridge scored 14 points. Warren Washington added 11 points.

