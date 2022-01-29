Shepherd and the California Golden Bears take on conference foe No. 15 USC

California Golden Bears (9-11, 2-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (17-3, 7-3 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -12; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Shepherd and the California Golden Bears visit Isaiah Mobley and the No. 15 USC Trojans in Pac-12 action.

The Trojans are 8-2 on their home court. USC is second in the Pac-12 shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Amar Ross shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Golden Bears are 2-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Trojans won 77-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Mobley led the Trojans with 19 points, and Grant Anticevich led the Golden Bears with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Chevez Goodwin is shooting 56.5% and averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for USC.

Anticevich averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Shepherd is shooting 37.4% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

