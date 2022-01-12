Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Shumate carries McNeese State past Arlington Baptist 120-44

The Associated Press
January 12, 2022 7:43 pm
< a min read
      

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Christian Shumate had 22 points and 17 rebounds as McNeese State easily defeated Arlington Baptist 120-44 on Wednesday night.

Brendan Medley-Bacon added 20 points with four blocks and Myles Lewis had 15 points and 10 rebounds for McNeese State (6-11). Kellon Taylor added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

McNeese State is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Trey Ballard had 13 points for the Patriots. Darrell Green added 11 points and Da’vione Stafford had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|10 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
1|11 Evolving at the Pace of Cyber Threats
1|11 Securing America's Digital...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Congressional colleagues honor late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid