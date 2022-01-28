Shungu leads Vermont against Maine after 21-point outing

Maine Black Bears (4-14, 1-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (13-4, 6-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts the Maine Black Bears after Ben Shungu scored 21 points in Vermont’s 80-67 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Catamounts have gone 7-0 at home. Vermont is third in the America East scoring 72.0 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Black Bears are 1-6 against America East opponents. Maine averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when winning the turnover battle.

The Catamounts and Black Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Davis is averaging 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Shungu is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Vukasin Masic is scoring 9.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 7.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.