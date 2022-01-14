Siena 67, Marist 60

SIENA (6-6)

Stormo 2-7 1-2 5, Billups 4-8 3-3 11, Carpenter 3-8 5-6 11, Gaines 3-10 7-9 13, Hopkins 4-9 0-0 9, Rogers 6-11 2-2 16, Kellier 0-1 0-0 0, McCollum 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Baer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-58 18-22 67.

MARIST (7-8)

Cele 4-8 0-0 9, Enoh 0-1 0-0 0, Herasme 0-1 0-0 0, Ituka 7-15 4-5 20, Wright 6-14 2-2 17, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 5-8 0-2 10, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Cooley 2-2 0-0 4, Belton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 6-9 60.

Halftime_Marist 38-24. 3-Point Goals_Siena 3-16 (Rogers 2-4, Hopkins 1-6, Billups 0-1, Carpenter 0-1, Kellier 0-1, McCollum 0-1, Gaines 0-2), Marist 6-17 (Wright 3-8, Ituka 2-3, Cele 1-1, Bell 0-1, Herasme 0-1, Harris 0-3). Rebounds_Siena 31 (Stormo 10), Marist 29 (Herasme 7). Assists_Siena 7 (Stormo, Gaines 2), Marist 9 (Harris 3). Total Fouls_Siena 13, Marist 19. A_927 (3,200).

