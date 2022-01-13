Siena faces Marist on 3-game win streak

Siena Saints (5-6, 2-1 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-7, 2-3 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Marist.

The Red Foxes have gone 2-3 at home. Marist averages 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Saints are 2-1 in MAAC play. Siena is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raheim Sullivan is averaging 9.3 points for the Red Foxes. Ricardo Wright is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Marist.

Colby Rogers is averaging 13.5 points for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

