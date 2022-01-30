Trending:
Siena hosts Quinnipiac after Stormo’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 2:02 am
Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-7, 6-4 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-8, 4-3 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -2.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Jackson Stormo scored 20 points in Siena’s 60-56 win over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Saints have gone 3-3 in home games. Siena has a 4-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Bobcats are 6-4 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac ranks second in the MAAC with 14.9 assists per game led by Kevin Marfo averaging 4.1.

The Saints and Bobcats meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is averaging 13.6 points for the Saints. Nick Hopkins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.

Matt Balanc averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Marfo is averaging 11.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

