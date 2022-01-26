Simon leads UT Martin against Eastern Illinois after 24-point showing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-17, 0-6 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (6-13, 3-5 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays the Eastern Illinois Panthers after K.J. Simon scored 24 points in UT Martin’s 76-70 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-4 in home games. UT Martin is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 0-6 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois is ninth in the OVC with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kejuan Clements averaging 4.2.

The Skyhawks and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simon is averaging 16.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Skyhawks. Mikel Henderson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Henry Abraham is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 6.3 points. Paul Bizimana is averaging 7.2 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Panthers: 0-10, averaging 52.1 points, 22.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

