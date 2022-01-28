Simon, UT Martin Skyhawks take on the Belmont Bruins

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-14, 3-6 OVC) at Belmont Bruins (15-5, 6-2 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes Belmont and UT Martin meet on Saturday.

The Bruins are 7-1 in home games. Belmont is fourth in the OVC in team defense, allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 3-6 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. The Bruins won the last matchup 81-55 on Jan. 8. Nick Muszynski scored 20 points points to help lead the Bruins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Sheppard is averaging 15.8 points for the Bruins. Will Richard is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Koby Jeffries is averaging 6.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Skyhawks. K.J. Simon is averaging 14.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

