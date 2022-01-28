Simons, Portland hand Houston another home loss, 125-110

HOUSTON (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 27 points, CJ McCollum had 26 and the Portland Trail Blazers handed Houston its franchise-record 10th straight home loss, beating the Rockets 125-110 on Friday night.

Jusuf Nurkic had 25 points and 13 rebounds for Portland, which had dropped two in a row. Norman Powell finished with 16 points.

It was Houston’s third straight loss overall. According to STATS, the Rockets became the first team in NBA history to drop 10 straight home games by nine or more points.

Houston trailed by 12 midway through the fourth before consecutive 3s from Christian Wood and Jalen Green cut the lead to 108-102.

McCollum responded for the Blazers, scoring five points in a 7-2 spurt that pushed their advantage to 115-104 with three minutes left.

Portland put together a 10-2 run, highlighted by a three-point play from Nurkic, to make it 125-110 with about a minute left.

Wood and Garrison Mathews had 21 points apiece for the Rockets. Wood also led the team with 15 rebounds.

McCollum scored in the final seconds of the third to give Portland a 91-83 lead, but Kenyon Martin Jr. responded with a dunk for Houston just before the buzzer.

TIP-INS

Blazers: Ben McLemore made four of Portland’s 17 3-pointers. Robert Covington had three 3s and 13 points.

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr. missed the game after entering health and safety protocols. … Green and Martin had 17 points each. … Josh Christopher added 11 points.

UP NEXT

Blazers: Visit Chicago on Sunday.

Rockets: Host Golden State on Monday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.