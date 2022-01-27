Trending:
Sims leads UNC Wilmington over Northeastern 67-62

January 27, 2022 10:11 pm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims had 20 points as UNC Wilmington won its 10th consecutive game, narrowly beating Northeastern 67-62 on Thursday night.

Shykeim Phillips had 17 points for UNC Wilmington (13-5, 7-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Jaylen Fornes added 14 points.

The Seahawks forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Jahmyl Telfort had 20 points and six rebounds for the Huskies (6-14, 0-9), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Nikola Djogo added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Coleman Stucke had 10 points.

