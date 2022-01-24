Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sims leads UNC Wilmington past Northeastern 74-68

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Sims had 18 points as UNC Wilmington stretched its win streak to nine games, topping Northeastern 74-68 on Monday night.

Jaylen Fornes and Mike Okauru added 15 points each, and Shykeim Phillips had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for UNC Wilmington (12-5, 6-0 Colonial Athletic Association).

Chris Doherty had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (6-13, 0-8), who have now lost nine consecutive games. Jahmyl Telfort added 15 points and Shaquille Walters had 13 points.

___

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country