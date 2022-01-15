On Air: Federal News Network program
Sinitsina, Katsalapov win European ice dance title

The Associated Press
January 15, 2022 10:11 am
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov saw off a challenge from another Russian duo to retain their ice dance title at the European figure skating championships on Saturday.

Skating to music by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninov, Sinitsina and Katsalapov scored 130.07 points in the free dance for a total 217.96 points to beat Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin on 213.20.

Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri took the bronze for Italy on 207.97.

Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France skipped the European championships to reduce the risk of catching the coronavirus before next month’s Olympics.

Kamila Valieva can complete a Russian sweep of the titles in all four events as she heads into the women’s free skate later Saturday with a 14-point lead.

___

