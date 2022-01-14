SIU-Edwardsville 66, E. Illinois 53

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (7-8)

Doss 7-13 2-4 17, Pruitt 3-10 2-2 8, S.Wright 4-8 3-6 12, L.Wright 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor 3-6 2-2 8, Carter 3-3 2-4 8, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Polk 0-2 3-4 3, Kurtas 0-0 0-0 0, Matas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 14-22 66.

E. ILLINOIS (2-13)

Friday 2-4 0-2 4, Rufino Bolis 4-6 0-2 8, Abraham 1-5 2-3 5, Clements 2-11 2-2 8, Luers 2-9 1-2 6, Bizimana 2-6 5-8 9, Lane 3-9 2-4 9, Schnyders 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 18-55 12-23 53.

Halftime_SIU-Edwardsville 31-29. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 4-20 (Williams 1-3, L.Wright 1-3, Doss 1-4, S.Wright 1-4, Pruitt 0-1, Polk 0-2, Taylor 0-3), E. Illinois 5-26 (Clements 2-6, Abraham 1-5, Luers 1-5, Lane 1-7, Schnyders 0-1, Bizimana 0-2). Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 46 (Pruitt 15), E. Illinois 26 (Rufino Bolis 6). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 12 (Carter 5), E. Illinois 10 (Abraham, Luers 3). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 20, E. Illinois 19. A_1,409 (5,400).

