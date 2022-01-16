SIU-Edwardsville hosts Belmont in conference showdown

Belmont Bruins (12-3, 3-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-8, 1-1 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes SIU-Edwardsville and Belmont face off on Monday.

The Cougars are 4-2 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is third in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.6 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Bruins have gone 3-1 against OVC opponents. Belmont is ninth in the OVC with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Will Richard averaging 1.7.

The Cougars and Bruins face off Monday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 45.0% and averaging 17.1 points for the Cougars. Shaun Doss is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Ben Sheppard averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Nick Muszynski is averaging 14 points and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

