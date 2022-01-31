Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:48a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 42 of 48 trails 88% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunrise Park — Wed 11:30a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 45 of 65 trails 69% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Bear Mountain — Wed 10:32a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 22 of 30 trails 73% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Bear Valley — Wed 10:35a machine groomed 57 – 57 base 57 of 75 trails 76% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Boreal — Wed 6:24a machine groomed 138 – 138 base 11 of 35 trails, 31% open 8 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
China Peak — Wed 6:28a packed powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base 51 of 54 trails 94% open, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Dodge Ridge — Wed 6:00a machine groomed 32 – 36 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 862 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 6:30a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 88% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 7:08a machine groomed 40 – 76 base 97 of 97 trails 100% open, 8 miles, 4600 acres, 25 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Jan 31: 8:30a-4p Pass Holder Appreciation.
Homewood — Wed 7:09a machine groomed 50 – 90 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1260 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
June — Wed 6:16a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 500 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Kirkwood — Wed 7:02a machine groomed 62 – 72 base 90 of 90 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 9:21a machine groomed 74 – 150 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 5:51a hard packed machine groomed 12 – 40 base 44 of 59 trails 75% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Mt Baldy — Operating no details Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Open Thu-Tue.
Mt Shasta — Wed 6:36a packed powder machine groomed 37 – 37 base 32 of 32 trails 100% open, 425 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4p.
Northstar — Wed 7:07a machine groomed 38 – 85 base 99 of 100 trails 99% open, 3162 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Palisades Tahoe — Wed 5:40a machine groomed 52 – 101 base 194 of 270 trails 72% open, 6000 acres, 30 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sierra at Tahoe — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Snow Summit — Wed 11:02a 48 – 48 base 26 of 32 trails 84% open, 9 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Snow Valley — Wed 10:51a packed powder machine groomed 24 – 40 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Soda Springs — Wed 6:38a packed powder machine groomed 138 – 138 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:04a machine groomed 62 – 102 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 10:54a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Yosemite Ski — Operating, no details
Diamond Peak — Wed 10:43a machine groomed 58 – 105 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Wed 5:51a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 26 of 27 trails 96% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 7:01a machine groomed 36 – 72 base 65 of 65 trails, 95% open 1200 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Wed 5:50a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 78 of 82 trails 7 of 10 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Brundage — Wed 5:11a 1 new machine groomed 43 – 68 base 67 of 67 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Kelly Canyon — Operating, no details
Lookout Pass — Wed 7:35a 6 new powder machine groomed 64 – 84 base 38 of 38 trails 20 miles, 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Feb 21: 8:30a-4p.
Magic Mountain — Reopen 02/03 Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.
Pebble Creek — Wed 7:46a machine groomed 18 – 38 base 26 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4p.
Pomerelle — Wed 12:07p machine groomed 58 – 58 base 31 of 31 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Schweitzer — Wed 2:53p packed powder machine groomed 58 – 78 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 10 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.
Silver Mountain — Wed 5:49a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 65 – 71 base 75 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Soldier Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/03 variable machine groomed 52 – 65 base Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Sun Valley — Wed 5:21a machine groomed 56 – 86 base 114 of 128 trails 2542 acres, 15 of 17 lifts, 89% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack — Wed 7:17a 3 new machine groomed 41 – 64 base 48 of 48 trails 1100 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Wed Reopen 02/03 machine groomed 54 – 54 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Cooper Spur — Wed Reopen 02/04 machine groomed 25 – 25 base Fri: 4p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Hoodoo — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 55 – 55 base Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mt Ashland — Wed 5:55a machine groomed 37 – 38 base 34 of 44 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 77% open, Mon, Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Mt Bachelor — Wed 9:05a machine groomed 63 – 63 base 115 of 121 trails 9 of 15 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:32a windblown machine groomed 80 – 99 base 75 of 87 trails 7 of 12 lifts, 86% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 6:21a 2 new machine groomed 44 – 54 base 5 of 8 lifts 63% open, Mon-Fri: 3p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Timberline — Wed 1:07p 7 new packed powder machine groomed 94 – 94 base 6 of 9 lifts, 67% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Willamette Pass — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 60 – 60 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed 5:42a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 59 – 79 base 76 of 89 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue.
Badger Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/05 machine groomed 23 – 23 base Sat/Sun: 11a-4p Open Sat/Sun.
Bluewood — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 37 – 46 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 2:00p 5 new variable machine groomed 74 – 74 base 57 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, 67% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 14 – 15 base Wed/Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Wed/Fri-Sun.
Mission Ridge — Wed 6:49a machine groomed 22 – 31 base 53 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 95% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:02a 6 new machine groomed 92 – 121 base 38 of 38 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Wed 5:47a 1 new machine groomed 48 – 60 base 52 of 58 trails 5 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
Stevens Pass — Wed 1:32p machine groomed 63 – 63 base 38 of 77 trails 6 of 14 lifts, 49% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 6:36a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 21 of 83 trails 8 of 26 lifts, 25% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed Reopen 02/01 machine groomed 84 – 117 base Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.
White Pass — Wed 7:53a 8 new machine groomed 52 – 83 base 40 of 47 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 85% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Wed 9:41a machine groomed 63 – 63 base 79 of 80 trails 99% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Baldy Mountain — Wed 9:44a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 34 of 35 trails 97% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Mon.
Big White — Wed 9:49a machine groomed 61 – 61 base 110 of 119 trails, 92% open 15 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 7:45a-8p; Sat/Sun: 7:45a-8p.
Cypress Mountain — Wed 9:56a machine groomed 91 – 91 base 29 of 53 trails 55% open, 4 of 9 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 9:58a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:44a 7 new powder machine groomed 75 – 106 base 112 of 142 trails, 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 10:02a machine groomed 71 – 93 base 24 of 33 trails 73% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 48 – 48 base Wed-Fri: 10a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Kicking Horse — Wed 3:14a 6 new powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Kimberley — Wed 5:12a 2 new machine groomed 35 – 110 base 58 of 80 trails 73% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.
Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 10:08a powder 108 – 108 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 10:09a powder 126 – 126 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Manning Park Resort — Wed 5:58a 3 new machine groomed 41 – 78 base 27 of 34 trails, 79% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mount Seymour — Wed 10:13a machine groomed 76 – 93 base 28 of 40 trails 70% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 10:18a machine groomed 47 – 47 base 68 of 81 trails, 84% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:50a 4 new powder machine groomed 32 – 55 base 135 of 135 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed 5:04a 1 new machine groomed 39 – 114 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.
RED Mountain Resort — Wed 5:47a machine groomed 24 – 55 base 110 of 119 trails 92% open, 3000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Wed; 9a-3p Thu: 9a-3p/6p-9p Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 10:23a machine groomed 94 – 94 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 6:50a 4 new machine groomed 63 – 63 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p.
SilverStar — Wed 5:54a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 46 – 58 base 129 of 133 trails 97% open, 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:30p Fri: 8:30a-8:30p Sat: 8:30a-8:30p Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Sun Peaks — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 52 – 64 base 136 of 137 trails, 99% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:06a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 102 – 102 base 240 of 240 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Whitewater — Wed 5:48a 5 new machine groomed 97 – 97 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
|Saskatchewan
Duck Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/04 machine groomed 8 – 8 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 8:59a machine groomed 35 – 43 base 19 of 26 trails 73% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon/Tues/Thurs: 9:30-4:30 Wed: 9:30-7p Sat: 9:30-7p Sun: 9:30-4:30.
Falcon Ridge — Wed Reopen 02/05 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.
|Quebec
Bromont — Wed 11:30a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 104 of 141 trails, 86% open 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-10p Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat: 8:30a-10:30p Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Camp Fortune — Wed 11:35a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 18 of 25 trails 72% open, 4 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.
Le Massif — Wed 6:21a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 53 of 53 trails, 100% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Mont Belu — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 28 – 28 base Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mont Blanc — Wed 11:38a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 42 of 42 trails, 100% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Cascades — Wed 11:42a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 15 of 20 trails 75% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mont Gleason — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 22 – 22 base Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 10a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mont Habitant — Wed 11:47a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 9 of 11 trails 82% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Mont Orford — Wed 11:51a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 43 of 61 trails 100% open, 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Rigaud — Wed 11:54a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:21a machine groomed 14 – 26 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 500 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Ste Marie — Wed 11:58a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mont Sutton — Wed 7:09a packed powder machine groomed 10 – 24 base 58 of 60 trails, 93% open 24 miles, 215 acres, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed 12:02p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 46 of 52 trails, 88% open 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Ski La Reserve — Wed 12:05p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 35 of 40 trails 88% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Sommet Edelweiss — Wed 12:06p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 11 of 20 trails 55% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Sommet Gabriel — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 16 – 16 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Sommet Morin Heights — Wed 12:09p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 31 of 35 trails 89% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.
Sommet Olympia — Wed 12:10p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 35 of 37 trails 95% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 12:12p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Stoneham — Wed 6:45a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Tremblant — Wed 12:19p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 102 of 102 trails 100% open, 14 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Val D Irene — Wed 12:22p machine groomed 35 – 35 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
versant Avila — Wed 12:24p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Vorlage — Wed 12:26p packed powder machine groomed 24 – 24 base 14 of 18 trails, 78% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
|Ontario
Batawa Ski Hill — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Wed-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Blue Mountain — Wed 10:44a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 43 of 43 trails 100% open, 11 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Boler Mountain — Wed 10:48a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon: 10a-9:30p Tue-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p Sat: 8:30a-9:30p Sun: 8:30a-7p.
Brimacombe — Wed 10:50a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 17 of 21 trails, 81% open 5 of 11 lifts Mon: 9a-9:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Mon.
Calabogie Peaks — Wed 8:23a machine groomed 20 – 25 base 22 of 24 trails 90% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Chicopee — Wed 10:53a machine groomed 27 – 27 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Dagmar Ski Resort — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p;Sun: 9a-9:30p; Open Wed-Sun.
Earl Bales Ski Centre — Wed 10:55a machine groomed 10 – 10 base 4 of 4 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.
Glen Eden — Wed 10:57a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 16 of 17 trails, 94% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Hidden Valley — Wed 11:00a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 12 of 15 trails 80% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Hockley Valley — Wed 11:03a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sat: 9a-4:30p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Horseshoe Resort — Wed 11:09a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Lakeridge Ski Resort — Wed Reopen 02/01 machine groomed 31 – 31 base Tue: 4:30p-9:30p Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p; Open Tue-Sun.
Loch Lomond — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 31 – 31 base Wed-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mansfield Ski Club — Wed Reopen 02/03 machine groomed 20 – 24 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Mt Pakenham — Reopen 02/01 Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat 9a-9p Sun 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.
Mt St Louis Moonstone — Wed 11:18a machine groomed 30 – 41 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Searchmont Resort — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 24 – 35 base Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Sir Sams — Wed 11:21a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 4 of 7 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Thu-Mon.
Snow Valley — Wed 11:26a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 8 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|Nova Scotia
Martock — Wed 9:48a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 5 of 11 trails, 45% open 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Wed Reopen 02/02 powder machine groomed 16 – 16 base Wed: 9a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mont Farlagne — Wed Reopen 02/02 packed powder machine groomed 16 – 16 base Wed: 10a-9p Thu: 10a-5p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 10:07a machine groomed 46 – 46 base 58 of 60 trails 97% open, 6 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.
Canada Olympic Park — Wed 10:30a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Canyon — Wed Reopen 02/02 machine groomed 18 – 18 base Wed-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Castle Mountain — Wed 5:51a 5 new powder machine groomed 33 – 60 base 90 of 95 trails 95% open, 3300 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lake Louise — Wed 5:45a 6 new packed powder machine groomed 55 – 81 base 158 of 160 trails 99% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 2:36p machine groomed 43 – 43 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 2:37p 1 new machine groomed 43 – 43 base 68 of 79 trails 86% open, 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:41a 9 new machine groomed 78 – 78 base 118 of 145 trails, 81% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 8:26a packed powder machine groomed 42 – 168 base 40 of 76 trails 53% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon: 10:30a-5:30p Fri: 10:30a-8p; Sat: 10:30a-8p Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.
Eaglecrest — Wed Reopen 02/02 icy 41 – 183 base Wed-Fri: 9-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Wed-Sun.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:20a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 16 of 18 trails, 61 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
