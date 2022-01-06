Trending:
Slater carries Long Beach St. over Westcliff 90-64

The Associated Press
January 6, 2022 12:32 am
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Colin Slater had 23 points as Long Beach State rolled past Westcliff 90-64 on Wednesday night.

Joel Murray had 13 points for Long Beach State (4-7). Joe Hampton added 11 points as did Jordan Roberts.

Joshua Harrison had 17 points and five steals for the Warriors. Joshua Jones added 13 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

