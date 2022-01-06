Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Small leads Tarleton State over Sam Houston St. 75-64

The Associated Press
January 6, 2022 10:23 pm
< a min read
      

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tahj Small had a career-high 28 points as Tarleton State beat Sam Houston 75-64 on Thursday night.

Small shot 11 for 14 from the field.

Montre Gipson had 18 points and six assists for Tarleton State (7-9, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Freddy Hicks added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Savion Flagg had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bearkats (7-9, 2-1). Demarkus Lampley added 15 points. Jaden Ray had 13 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|5 CES 2022
1|6 Live Snowflake Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Jan. 6 Capitol Riot anniversary