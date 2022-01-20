Trending:
Smith carries Chattanooga over UNC Greensboro 72-64

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 9:53 pm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 22 points as Chattanooga defeated UNC Greensboro 72-64 on Thursday night.

David Jean-Baptiste had 16 points for Chattanooga (15-4, 5-1 Southern Conference). Silvio De Sousa added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and A.J. Caldwell had 11 points and six rebounds.

Keyshaun Langley tied a career high with 21 points for the Spartans (10-8, 2-4). Kobe Langley and De’Monte Buckingham each had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

