Smith leads NC State against No. 8 Duke after 24-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (9-8, 2-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (13-2, 3-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils after Terquavion Smith scored 24 points in NC State’s 79-63 win over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Blue Devils have gone 10-1 at home. Duke leads the ACC with 82.8 points and is shooting 48.6%.

The Wolf Pack are 2-4 in conference matchups. NC State has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Devils and Wolf Pack meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Moore is averaging 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and five assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 17.7 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duke.

Dereon Seabron is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Smith is averaging 11.4 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

