Smith scores 18 to lead Chattanooga past Wofford 71-60

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 11:13 pm
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 18 points and seven rebounds as Chattanooga topped Wofford 71-60 on Wednesday night.

David Jean-Baptiste had 13 points for Chattanooga (17-4, 7-1 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Darius Banks added 12 points. A.J. Caldwell had six rebounds.

Wofford totaled 23 first-half points, a season low for the team.

B.J. Mack had 18 points for the Terriers (12-9, 4-5). Ryan Larson added 14 points. Max Klesmit had 13 points.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Terriers for the season. Chattanooga defeated Wofford 75-67 on Jan. 5.

