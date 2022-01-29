SMU 69, Temple 61

TEMPLE (11-7)

Jourdain 3-7 4-6 11, Parks 0-0 0-4 0, Dunn 6-17 2-2 16, White 2-12 0-0 4, Williams 5-10 0-0 13, Strickland 1-7 0-0 2, Hicks 2-8 1-2 6, Tolbert 4-5 0-1 9. Totals 23-66 7-15 61.

SMU (16-4)

Ma.Weathers 11-16 4-4 27, Bandoumel 3-9 3-5 10, Davis 3-7 4-4 11, Nutall 1-3 0-0 3, Mi.Weathers 4-9 0-1 8, Phelps 1-5 3-4 5, Clark 1-1 2-3 4, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-50 17-23 69.

Halftime_SMU 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Temple 8-21 (Williams 3-4, Dunn 2-7, Jourdain 1-1, Tolbert 1-1, Hicks 1-5, Strickland 0-1, White 0-2), SMU 4-13 (Davis 1-1, Nutall 1-2, Ma.Weathers 1-2, Bandoumel 1-4, Phelps 0-2, Mi.Weathers 0-2). Fouled Out_Jourdain. Rebounds_Temple 33 (White 11), SMU 34 (Ma.Weathers, Mi.Weathers 9). Assists_Temple 12 (White 4), SMU 10 (Davis 4). Total Fouls_Temple 19, SMU 17. A_3,914 (7,000).

