SMU 70, Memphis 62

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 9:20 pm
SMU (13-4)

Ma.Weathers 4-7 2-3 11, Bandoumel 4-10 3-3 13, Davis 6-14 6-10 20, Nutall 1-6 0-0 2, Mi.Weathers 5-9 0-1 11, Phelps 1-2 2-2 4, Agunanne 1-2 2-3 4, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Young 1-1 3-4 5, Smith 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 18-26 70.

MEMPHIS (9-7)

Bates 3-9 0-0 6, Duren 4-9 3-7 11, Minott 1-5 2-3 4, Quinones 2-8 0-0 4, Timberlake 2-6 1-2 5, Harris 7-12 2-2 17, Lomax 2-5 1-1 5, Dandridge 3-6 2-4 8, Jacobs 1-1 0-0 2, Glennon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 11-19 62.

Halftime_SMU 32-21. 3-Point Goals_SMU 6-23 (Davis 2-5, Bandoumel 2-6, Ma.Weathers 1-3, Mi.Weathers 1-3, Phelps 0-1, Smith 0-1, Nutall 0-4), Memphis 1-12 (Harris 1-4, Minott 0-1, Timberlake 0-1, Bates 0-2, Quinones 0-4). Rebounds_SMU 37 (Mi.Weathers 8), Memphis 39 (Duren 9). Assists_SMU 12 (Phelps 4), Memphis 12 (Lomax 5). Total Fouls_SMU 17, Memphis 20.

