SMU 75, Tulane 66

SMU (13-4)

Ma.Weathers 2-6 6-7 10, Bandoumel 6-12 1-2 17, Davis 7-14 3-3 24, Nutall 3-10 0-0 8, Mi.Weathers 2-2 6-6 11, Phelps 1-6 0-0 3, Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Todorovic 0-1 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 16-18 75.

TULANE (7-8)

Cross 5-14 1-2 11, Cook 8-21 5-6 23, Forbes 2-11 3-4 9, James 2-4 2-4 7, McGee 0-4 0-0 0, Baker 5-7 0-0 12, Days 0-2 0-2 0, Pope 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 24-65 11-18 66.

Halftime_Tulane 41-36. 3-Point Goals_SMU 15-33 (Davis 7-10, Bandoumel 4-9, Nutall 2-5, Mi.Weathers 1-1, Phelps 1-6, Todorovic 0-1, Ma.Weathers 0-1), Tulane 7-19 (Baker 2-2, Forbes 2-4, Cook 2-8, James 1-1, Cross 0-2, McGee 0-2). Fouled Out_Cross. Rebounds_SMU 36 (Ma.Weathers 10), Tulane 35 (Cross, Forbes 8). Assists_SMU 14 (Bandoumel, Davis 4), Tulane 10 (Days 3). Total Fouls_SMU 15, Tulane 19. A_1,107 (4,100).

