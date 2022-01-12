SMU 77, South Florida 65

SOUTH FLORIDA (5-9)

Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Tchewa 5-9 4-6 14, Chaplin 6-9 3-3 17, Greene 2-4 0-1 4, Murphy 6-12 0-1 12, Boggs 0-3 0-0 0, McCreary 2-4 0-0 4, S.Smith 2-3 4-4 9, Matos 0-1 0-0 0, Patrick 0-1 0-0 0, Moss 1-2 0-0 2, Hines 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-52 12-17 65.

SMU (11-4)

Jasey 0-1 0-0 0, Bandoumel 1-6 0-0 2, Davis 5-14 5-6 17, Nutall 2-3 0-0 5, J.Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Phelps 7-10 0-0 17, Mi.Weathers 3-6 4-6 10, Ma.Weathers 7-11 1-1 17, Agunanne 1-2 0-0 2, Young 1-1 2-2 4, Todorovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 12-15 77.

Halftime_SMU 37-33. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 3-12 (Chaplin 2-3, S.Smith 1-2, Greene 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Patrick 0-1, Walker 0-1, Boggs 0-3), SMU 9-21 (Phelps 3-5, Ma.Weathers 2-2, Davis 2-8, J.Smith 1-1, Nutall 1-2, Bandoumel 0-3). Rebounds_South Florida 21 (Tchewa 6), SMU 30 (Ma.Weathers 6). Assists_South Florida 13 (Greene, McCreary 3), SMU 16 (Davis 5). Total Fouls_South Florida 17, SMU 17.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.