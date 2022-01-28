Trending:
SMU plays Temple, seeks 5th straight victory

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Temple Owls (11-6, 4-2 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (15-4, 6-1 AAC)

Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU heads into a matchup against Temple as winners of four games in a row.

The Mustangs are 10-0 on their home court. SMU leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 35.9 boards. Marcus Weathers leads the Mustangs with 6.9 rebounds.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

The Owls have gone 4-2 against AAC opponents. Temple is eighth in the AAC with 12.1 assists per game led by Jeremiah Williams averaging 4.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is shooting 45.7% and averaging 20.6 points for the Mustangs. Weathers is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

Damian Dunn is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.4 points for the Owls. Williams is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

