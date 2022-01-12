SMU takes home win streak into matchup with South Florida

South Florida Bulls (5-9, 0-2 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (11-4, 2-1 AAC)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -14.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts South Florida trying to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Mustangs have gone 9-0 in home games. SMU averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Bulls are 0-2 against AAC opponents. South Florida ranks sixth in the AAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 2.4.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is averaging 21.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mustangs. Michael Weathers is averaging 6.8 points over the past 10 games for SMU.

Tchewa is averaging 4.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Javon Greene is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

