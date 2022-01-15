South Alabama 73, Georgia Southern 67

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (8-7)

Savrasov 3-7 2-2 9, Cobbs 1-4 0-2 3, Archie 3-6 1-5 8, Bryant 2-5 0-0 6, Juozapaitis 3-13 2-2 10, McCadden 5-13 8-10 19, Brown 2-9 0-0 4, Curry 2-4 0-0 4, Weatherford 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 22-63 15-23 67.

SOUTH ALABAMA (12-5)

Franklin 6-10 7-10 19, Goncalves 3-8 0-0 9, Kearing 3-3 0-0 7, Chandler 4-10 2-4 12, Manning 6-16 6-8 19, Anderson 2-2 3-4 7, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 18-26 73.

Halftime_South Alabama 33-20. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 8-26 (Bryant 2-3, Juozapaitis 2-8, Savrasov 1-1, Archie 1-2, Cobbs 1-3, McCadden 1-5, Weatherford 0-1, Brown 0-3), South Alabama 7-17 (Goncalves 3-6, Chandler 2-5, Kearing 1-1, Manning 1-3, Thomas 0-2). Fouled Out_Bryant, Chandler. Rebounds_Georgia Southern 36 (McCadden 11), South Alabama 35 (Franklin 12). Assists_Georgia Southern 11 (Juozapaitis 4), South Alabama 11 (Chandler, Manning, Anderson 3). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 22, South Alabama 17. A_1,926 (10,041).

