Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

South Alabama holds off Georgia Southern, wins 73-67

The Associated Press
January 15, 2022 10:14 pm
< a min read
      

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Charles Manning Jr. hit three of four at the free throw line in the final 22 seconds to seal South Alabama’s 73-67 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Javon Franklin and Manning each scored 19 points and Jay Jay Chandler added 12 points to lead South Alabama (12-5, 2-2 Sun Belt).

Georgia Southern (8-7, 1-3) rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit

Elijah McCadden came off the Eagles’ bench to score 19 points and grab 11 rebounds. Gedi Juozapaitis added 10 points and four assists.

___

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi