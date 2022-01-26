South Alabama hosts Troy following Chandler’s 21-point game

Troy Trojans (13-6, 4-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (14-5, 4-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays the Troy Trojans after Jay Jay Chandler scored 21 points in South Alabama’s 68-56 victory against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Jaguars are 9-1 in home games. South Alabama is the top team in the Sun Belt with 37.4 points in the paint led by Javon Franklin averaging 1.4.

The Trojans are 4-2 in conference games. Troy scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Manning Jr. is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Jaguars. Chandler is averaging 15.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Duke Deen is averaging 9.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Trojans. Efe Odigie is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

