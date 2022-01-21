South Alabama takes on UL Monroe after Manning’s 20-point showing

South Alabama Jaguars (13-5, 3-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-9, 2-5 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits the UL Monroe Warhawks after Charles Manning Jr. scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 77-70 victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Warhawks have gone 7-2 in home games. UL Monroe is the top team in the Sun Belt averaging 37.8 points in the paint. Trey Boston leads the Warhawks with 1.1.

The Jaguars are 3-2 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Javon Franklin averaging 4.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Gonzales is averaging 6.9 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warhawks. Russell Harrison is averaging 16.4 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

Manning is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Jaguars. Jay Jay Chandler is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

