South Dakota 105, Omaha 70

OMAHA (3-16)

Arop 2-4 1-4 5, Fidler 3-7 4-4 11, Brougham 3-7 0-0 6, Lemetti 5-11 0-1 11, Smith 4-7 1-1 9, Luedtke 3-4 0-0 7, Ferrarini 2-6 2-2 7, Roe 2-5 4-5 8, Hughes 2-3 2-2 6, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-55 14-21 70.

SOUTH DAKOTA (10-7)

Goodrick 4-7 1-4 10, Kamateros 5-10 2-2 15, Anderson 1-2 6-8 8, Archambault 4-9 15-16 25, Perrott-Hunt 4-9 3-3 15, Hayes 2-3 3-4 7, Kutcher 4-8 0-0 11, Oliver 4-7 0-0 11, Koster 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-56 30-37 105.

Halftime_South Dakota 57-33. 3-Point Goals_Omaha 4-12 (Luedtke 1-1, Fidler 1-2, Ferrarini 1-3, Lemetti 1-4, Evans 0-1, Roe 0-1), South Dakota 17-30 (Perrott-Hunt 4-6, Oliver 3-5, Kamateros 3-6, Kutcher 3-6, Archambault 2-5, Goodrick 1-1, Koster 1-1). Fouled Out_Hughes, Oliver. Rebounds_Omaha 24 (Arop 5), South Dakota 36 (Goodrick 13). Assists_Omaha 9 (Lemetti, Smith, Luedtke 2), South Dakota 19 (Kamateros 8). Total Fouls_Omaha 28, South Dakota 25. A_1,669 (6,000).

